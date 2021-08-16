14-year-old arrested after boy fatally shot in Greenacres

A fatal shooting Sunday evening in Greenacres has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old in connection with the case, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. at the corner of Lake Worth Road and South 57th Avenue.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a boy under the age of 18 dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said investigators determined an altercation occurred between the victim and a 14-year-old.

This caused the gunman to shoot the victim, killing him.

The 14-year-old was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder along with weapon offenses.

The sheriff's office has not released the names of the shooter or victim.

No other details were immediately available.

