14-year-old arrested after boy fatally shot in Greenacres
A fatal shooting Sunday evening in Greenacres has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old in connection with the case, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. at the corner of Lake Worth Road and South 57th Avenue.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a boy under the age of 18 dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said investigators determined an altercation occurred between the victim and a 14-year-old.
This caused the gunman to shoot the victim, killing him.
The 14-year-old was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder along with weapon offenses.
The sheriff's office has not released the names of the shooter or victim.
No other details were immediately available.
