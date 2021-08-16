3 tropical systems: Fred moving towards Panhandle, Grace expected to restrengthen in Gulf

Tropical Storm Fred is moving towards the Panhandle and is expected to make landfall this evening around Panama City, then it will quickly dissipate by tomorrow evening as it moves inland.

Heavy rain and storm surge possible for parts of the Panhandle.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the eastern and northern Gulf of Mexico through Monday, then make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or Monday night.

Fred is expected to bring heavy rainfall, possible flooding, and storm surge to the Florida Panhandle through Tuesday.

A Storm Surge Warning is now in effect along the Florida coast east of Steinhatchee River to Yankeetown.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Coast of the Florida Panhandle from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre.

Grace is now a tropical depression and will move over Hispaniola throughout the day today. The NHC keeps Grace south of Florida through the work week, then it will begin to move into the Gulf of Mexico where it could strengthen into a tropical storm as it nears the SE Gulf by Friday.

Most models keep Grace farther south, putting all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast out of the storm's long-range cone of uncertainty next week. Any potential impacts in South Florida won't be felt until mid-week, forecasters said.

"We will likely see some impacts," WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kate Wentzel said. "We are expecting a relatively typical summertime pattern of active storms each and every day."

Tropical Depression Eight, sitting E of Bermuda, will wrap around Bermuda through the work week and could become Tropical Storm Henri (ahn-Ree) sometime this evening. No threat to Florida.

