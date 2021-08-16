3 tropical systems, but no threats to South Florida

Three tropical systems are on the move Monday, but forecasters said none of them are expected to have any significant impacts on our weather in South Florida.

Tropical Storm Fred in the Gulf of Mexico is moving toward the Florida Panhandle and is expected to make landfall Monday evening around Panama City before quickly dissipating by Tuesday evening as it moves inland.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Fred is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

"Potential for further strengthening will be there. However, it's running out of real estate," said WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland.

Fred is expected to bring heavy rainfall, possible flooding, and dangerous storm surge to the Florida Panhandle and Florida's Big Bend through Tuesday, the NHC said.

Tropical Storm Fred, 11 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2021.

Tropical Depression Grace will move over Hispaniola throughout the day on Monday, and flash flooding and mudslides are possible, the NHC said.

"Looks to move over the southern part of Haiti, and then thread the needle between Jamaica and Cuba before heading out into the Gulf of Mexico," Wieland said.

The NHC keeps Grace south of Florida through the work week, putting the entire state well out of the storm's cone of uncertainty.

Wieland said some models have Grace approaching hurricane strength before it makes landfall along the Mexico coastline late Friday or early Saturday.

Tropical Depression Grace, 11 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2021.

Tropical Depression Eight, which is east of Bermuda, is near tropical storm strength with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the Monday 11 a.m. advisory from the NHC.

This depression will wrap around Bermuda through the work week and could become Tropical Storm Henri (ahn-Ree) sometime Monday evening.

It won't pose any threat to Florida.

"The forecast just has this looping around," Wieland said. "This isn't gonna do anything for us, either. This will just loop around and stay out in the Atlantic."

Tropical Depression Eight, 11 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2021.

