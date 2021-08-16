Advertisement

7 killed at Afghani airport amid chaotic evacuation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan — Senior U.S. military officials say the chaos at the Kabul airport Monday morning left seven people dead, including some who fell from a departing American military transport jet.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss ongoing operations.

Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport on Monday as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed.

Some clung to the side of a U.S. military plane before takeoff, in a widely shared video that captured the sense of desperation as America’s 20-year war comes to a chaotic end.

Another video showed the Afghans falling as the plane gained altitude over Kabul.

CNN reported that the U.S. military was forced to lay down razor wire around the runway in the hopes of keeping more people off the runway.

Many of those attempting to flee the country fear an oppressive Taliban governance or retribution from the group for their past opposition to their rule.

The Associated Press reports that a group of more than 60 nations called on the Taliban to facilitate the safe passage of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.

The statement says that those in power and authority across the country “bear responsibility — and accountability — for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.”

The nations’ statement also says that roads, airports and border crossings must remain open, and that calm must be maintained.

“The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them,” the statement reads.

Report a typo

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Doctor explains what you need to know about booster vaccine
Fort Lauderdale police officer passes away from COVID-19
Officials identify make of vehicle involved in fatal Greenacres hit-and-run crash
Dwight George Richards: Port St. Lucie police searching for missing man
Walgreens, CVS begin offering third COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Stay cool and save energy with Florida Power & Light!
How to save on your FPL energy bill this summer
Lakeside Medical Center experiencing flood of COVID patients
Stay cool and save energy with Florida Power & Light!
How to save on your FPL energy bill this summer
Martin Co. team ready to compete in Little League World Series