Boynton Beach leaders to discuss Haiti relief efforts
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
City leaders in Boynton Beach will speak about the recovery efforts following a deadly and devastating earthquake in Haiti over the weekend.
Mayor Steven Grant and Commissioner Christina Romelus will be joined by other local officials at a 4:30 p.m. news conference at Fire Station 1, located at 200 Northeast 1st Street.
More than 1,200 people are confirmed dead following Saturday's disaster.
