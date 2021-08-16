Boynton Beach leaders to discuss Haiti relief efforts

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

City leaders in Boynton Beach will speak about the recovery efforts following a deadly and devastating earthquake in Haiti over the weekend.

Mayor Steven Grant and Commissioner Christina Romelus will be joined by other local officials at a 4:30 p.m. news conference at Fire Station 1, located at 200 Northeast 1st Street.

More than 1,200 people are confirmed dead following Saturday's disaster.

