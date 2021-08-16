Advertisement

Florida opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orlando

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Florida is opening a monoclonal antibody treatment center at Camping World Stadium in Orlando to help COVID-19 patients recover, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said "monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses."

DeSantis said that, if used early when COVID-19 symptoms first surface, monoclonal antibody treatments like Regeneron have proven to "radically reduce" the chance of hospitalizations.

"At the end of the day, reducing hospital admissions has gotta be a top priority," DeSantis said. "People don't go the hospital to begin with, they're gonna recover."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference at Camping World Stadium in Orlando

The governor said the Camping World Stadium site will be open seven day a week and will treat up to 320 patients a day. He added that more monoclonal antibody treatment centers are being planned throughout the state.

"This something that really, if done early, can make a big difference," DeSantis said. "That's really the key. Early intervention."

Last week, Florida rolled out a rapid response mobile unit in Jacksonville to deliver monoclonal antibody treatments for people infected with the coronavirus.

