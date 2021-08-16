How to save on your FPL energy bill this summer

The dog days of summer are no joke! Florida Power & Light has a few helpful tips for their customers to save money during the hottest months of the year.

“The air conditioner is actually the number one driver of high bills,” said Barbara Thompson, a spokesperson for FPL. “So a couple of things you can do, every degree you raise a temperature can save 2 percent or more on your bill. Make sure you are keeping your filters clean and also keep your interior doors open so air can flow easily.”

Thompson said another great way to keep track of how much energy you’re using is to use the FPL Energy Manager.

“The FPL Energy Manager is like a toolkit for energy savings,” she said. “It’s going to show you when your energy is being used, what appliances are using it, and what small changes you can do to see a big difference on your bill.”

For more information, visit FPL.com/TakeControl.

*This post is sponsored by Florida Power & Light.