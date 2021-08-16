Advertisement

Lakeside Medical Center experiencing flood of COVID patients

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The surge of COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to put a major strain on hospitals and bed space across the state.

Officials said Monday that the six-bed intensive care unit at Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade is currently full due to an increase in patients battling the coronavirus.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

There was no availability for patients to be transferred to Palm Beach County hospitals this past weekend, Health Care District of Palm Beach County Spokeswoman Robin Kish said.

However, Kish said the hospital has been successful in placing COVID-19 positive patients at other hospitals throughout the state.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay has been tweeting about the hospital's ICU capacity problems, confirming that area hospitals are having problems finding room for patients.

McKinlay tweeted Monday that, "Orlando beds no longer available. Back to square one. Calling hospitals across the state trying to locate beds. Now need five."

The commissioner said she was even calling hospitals out of state in search of help.

MORE: NIH director says unvaccinated are 'sitting ducks' for COVID-19, delta variant

Despite the issues, Kish said Lakeside Medical Center's emergency room continues to be open and is still accepting other patients.

Kish said 91 percent of the 34 COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized at Lakeside Medical Center were not vaccinated.

The latest statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services show that 83.9 percent of inpatient beds are currently in use in Florida.

