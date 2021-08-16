Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida Panhandle

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, the storm made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida at 2:15 p.m. CT.

215 PM CDT 16 August -- National Weather Service WSR-88D radar data indicates that Tropical Storm #Fred has made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida.



Fred's maximum sustained winds at landfall are estimated to be 65 MPH.





Forecasters said heavy rain from Fred may lead to flash flooding across portions of Florida's Panhandle and Big Bend areas.

Tropical storm conditions will continue along the Gulf Coast of Florida over the next few hours and continue to spread further inland Monday night.

Tropical Depression Grace

Tropical Depression Grace is bringing heavy rains across southern Haiti on Monday afternoon, and flash flooding and mudslides are possible in Hispaniola through Tuesday, the NHC said.

"Looks to move over the southern part of Haiti, and then thread the needle between Jamaica and Cuba before heading out into the Gulf of Mexico," WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist James Wieland said.

The NHC keeps Grace south of Florida through the workweek, putting the entire state well out of the storm's cone of uncertainty.

Wieland said some models have Grace approaching hurricane strength before it makes landfall along the Mexico coastline late Friday or early Saturday.



Tropical Storm Henri

Tropical Depression Eight strengthed Monday afternoon to become Tropical Storm Henri with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the Monday 5 p.m. advisory from the NHC.

Henri will wrap around Bermuda through the workweek and pose no threat to the U.S.

"The forecast just has this looping around," Wieland said. "This isn't gonna do anything for us, either. This will just loop around and stay out in the Atlantic."



