Missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Monday night.

Police said Markus Eizner Etienne was last seen about 10 p.m. at his home near Interstate 95 and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

According to officials, his mother woke up to find him missing and called police shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

MISSING JUVENILE: Markus Eizner Etienne, 12, was last seen at his home on Southwest Third Avenue at around 10 p.m. last night. Call 911 if you see him or have info as to his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/2TbYJXBTZF — bbpd (@BBPD) August 17, 2021

Markus is described as standing 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Markus or has information as to his whereabouts is urged to immediately call police.

