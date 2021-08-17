Missing 12-year-old boy last seen in Boynton Beach
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Boynton Beach police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Monday night.
Police said Markus Eizner Etienne was last seen about 10 p.m. at his home near Interstate 95 and Boynton Beach Boulevard.
According to officials, his mother woke up to find him missing and called police shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Markus is described as standing 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Markus or has information as to his whereabouts is urged to immediately call police.
