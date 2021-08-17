Advertisement

Celebration of life for late FAU coach scheduled for September

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A celebration of life in honor of the late Howard Schnellenberger will take place next month at Florida Atlantic University.

The free public memorial will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at FAU Stadium on the field named in Schnellenberger's honor.

Schnellenberger, who died in March at the age of 87, was FAU's first football coach. He also coached Miami to its first national championship in 1983.

The celebration of life, organized by FAU and the Schnellenberger family, will feature a yet-to-be-announced slate of speakers with ties to the longtime coach. The ceremony is scheduled on the eve of FAU's home opener.

Schnellenberger was hired by FAU in 1998, initially tasked with helping the upstart program find a coach and field a team. Eventually, Schnellenberger took the reins as the first head football coach in FAU history when the Owls began play in 2001.

The Owls moved into FAU Stadium in 2011, Schnellenberger's final season with the team. The playing surface was named "Howard Schnellenberger Field" in 2014.

Schnellenberger led the Owls to back-to-back bowl victories in 2007 and 2008. He retired after the 2011 season with a career record of 158-151-3.

