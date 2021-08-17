FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - The parents of a missing 11-month-old girl in Indiana have been taken into custody, police said Tuesday.

Plymouth Police Chief David Bacon said at a news conference that Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn were being charged with neglect of a dependent.

Mercedes Lain has been missing since Thursday, and the FBI is now assisting in the search, WNDU reported.

She is described as a white female, 2 feet tall and 19 pounds with blonde hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with pink trim.

Plymouth Police Chief David Bacon said the man she had last been seen with, 37-year-old Justin Miller, is in custody and also charged with neglect of a dependent. Police said Miller is a family friend and was supposed to babysit Mercedes for a few days.

Mercedes was reported missing by her father Sunday night, and a statewide Silver Alert was issued. Miller and his vehicle were found in Starke County at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police believe Mercedes could be in the Marshall County area, but there is no sign of where exactly she might be.

“We’re just asking if anybody knows anything or if you have her, please bring her home or take her somewhere where she can be brought home,” said Stacy Milton, Mercedes’ aunt. “Please, we’re asking for your guys’ help.”

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the Silver Alert. Michiana Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who has information that could lead to finding her.

She was initially reported missing from Plymouth, Indiana on Thursday night, and the FBI Indianapolis office said on Twitter that she had been seen between then and Sunday in Marshall County, Starke County and St. Joseph County.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

