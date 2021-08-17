Florida Atlantic University students return with new COVID-19 protocols

Florida Atlantic University is gearing up to welcome nearly 1500 college freshmen on Tuesday.

This years move-in day for first year students will look pretty similar to last year with a few small changes.

New this year, once students arrive on campus, they will be expected to take a COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccination status.

As the coronavirus continues to pose a threat, the university is once again requiring all students to schedule a move-in appointment ahead of time to help with social distancing.

Students and parents are encouraged everyone to wear face mask, last year they were required.

Acting Vice President, Dr. Larry Faerman said he his staff are looking forward to welcoming the class of 2025 and returning to some sense or normalcy on campus.

“We're excited about, you know, being full in the residence halls and a return to campus life that many of our students have come to expect. And so I think we have a lot of pent up enthusiasm and excitement and we're just excited to get back to it.”

Students will begin arriving at 9 a.m. up until 6 p.m.

Returning students are set to move in on Thursday.

