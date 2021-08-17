Advertisement

Tropical storms Grace and Henri expected to strengthen to hurricanes

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT
Tropical Storm Grace is expected to become a hurricane today, then move towards the Yucatan by tomorrow. This brief interaction with land will weaken the storm for a short period, then as it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday, it's expected to strengthen back into a hurricane before a second landfall in Central Mexico over the weekend.

Grace's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusty winds and is moving toward the west near 14 mph.

The storm and is expected to move south of Cuba through the workweek then eventually emerge into the Gulf of Mexico where strengthening is possible before landfall in Central Mexico by the weekend.

Herni is also expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Friday as it nears Canada over the weekend.

