LIVE: Palm Beach County health director addresses COVID-19 cases, vaccinations
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday is discussing the latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Alina Alonso, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, is addressing county commissioners and providing new information about local coronavirus cases and vaccinations.
Scripps Only Content 2021