LIVE: Palm Beach County health director addresses COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday is discussing the latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Alina Alonso, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, is addressing county commissioners and providing new information about local coronavirus cases and vaccinations.

