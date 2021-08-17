Advertisement

Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Boynton Beach police said a missing 12-year-old boy, who was last seen Monday night, has been found safe.

Police said Markus Eizner Etienne was last seen about 10 p.m. at his home near Interstate 95 and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

According to officials, his mother woke up to find him missing and called the police shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police tweeted just after noon Tuesday that Markus was found safe.

