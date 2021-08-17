Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

Boynton Beach police said a missing 12-year-old boy, who was last seen Monday night, has been found safe.

Police said Markus Eizner Etienne was last seen about 10 p.m. at his home near Interstate 95 and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

According to officials, his mother woke up to find him missing and called the police shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police tweeted just after noon Tuesday that Markus was found safe.

Markus has been located and is safe. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/tZUYwOlLvH — bbpd (@BBPD) August 17, 2021

