Advertisement

NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is blaming a failure of Afghan leadership for the swift collapse of the country’s armed forces but says the alliance must also uncover flaws in its military training effort.

Stoltenberg says “the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up” and that “this failure of Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today.”

His remarks came after he chaired a meeting Tuesday of NATO envoys to discuss the security implications of the Taliban’s sweeping victory in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

NATO has been leading international security efforts in Afghanistan since 2003 but wound up combat operations in 2014 to focus on training the national security forces.

Referring to the way that the Afghan armed forces withered in the face of the Taliban offensive, Stoltenberg said that “was a surprise, the speed of the collapse and how quickly that happened.”

He says “there are lessons that need to be learned” at NATO.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida Panhandle
Martin County students start petition to change school dress code
14-year-old arrested after boy fatally shot in Greenacres
Florida opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orlando
Gold Star mother reacts to turmoil in Afghanistan

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government
In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in...
Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii
Tim Tebow thanks Jaguars after being cut by team
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US