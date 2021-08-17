New recycling bins, trash fees coming to Martin County

Martin County has locked up a new deal with its waste hauler.

Waste Management put on display Tuesday one of its 67 new trash trucks at the Martin County Fairgrounds. The trucks run on compressed natural gas.

The trucks are part of a $30 million investment the company is making in the county.

"It saves about 22 metric tons in greenhouse gas emissions every year. It's also quieter in our residential neighborhoods," said Dawn McCormick of Waste Management.

Dawn McCormick speaks about the new trash trucks that will soon hit the streets of Martin County.

Elsewhere on the Martin County fairgrounds property, a portion of the 44,000 new single-stream recycling carts are being staged before being distributed to homes.

Waste Management nearly lost its three-decade agreement with the county last year.

But County Utilities and Solid Waste Director Sam Amerson said commissioners decided to renegotiate the Waste Management proposal, despite its higher cost.

“They were more concerned about providing a level of service. Waste Management has provided good service to the community, and they didn’t want to jeopardize that with another vendor," Amerson said.

Sam Amerson discusses the new partnership with Waste Management.

On average, residents will see a $75 increase in their annual trash fee.

"For residents, it will be about 25 cents a service," McCormick said.

Commissioners are expected to approve the final cost assessment next Tuesday.

The contract is for eight years with an option to extend another six years. It takes effect Oct. 1.

The first day to put out the new recycling bins will be Oct. 4.

