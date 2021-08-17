Palm Beach County health director to address COVID-19 cases, vaccinations
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday will discuss the latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Alina Alonso, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, is scheduled to address county commissioners at their 9:30 a.m. meeting and provide new information about local coronavirus cases and vaccinations.
