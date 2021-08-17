Advertisement

Palm Beach County health director to address COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday will discuss the latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Alina Alonso, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, is scheduled to address county commissioners at their 9:30 a.m. meeting and provide new information about local coronavirus cases and vaccinations.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida Panhandle
14-year-old arrested after boy fatally shot in Greenacres
Walgreens, CVS begin offering third COVID-19 vaccine
Gold Star mother reacts to turmoil in Afghanistan
Florida opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orlando

Latest News

Tension escalates in Pahokee after mayor talks about threats of violence
Martin County students start petition to change school dress code
West Palm Beach library launching new community cookbook
New elementary school breaks ground in Palm City