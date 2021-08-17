Papa John’s to hire for 150+ positions in West Palm Beach area

Papa John’s is looking to fill more than 150 open positions at select locations in the West Palm Beach area.

The pizza company is hosting live hiring events on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 and Thursday, August 19, 2021. The open positions include delivery drivers, pizza makers, in-store and management team members, and more.

“We are looking for team members who want to start immediately, said Jonathan Moreno, Regional Vice-President of Pizzerias in a press release. “We are making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s.” Interested parties not able to attend the live events may also apply online at jobs.papajohns.com

The event locations are:

Wednesday, August 18 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm:

2695 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach 33409 (561.686.0899)

911 SE 6th Ave. #106 Delray Beach, 33483 (561.266.7272)

Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm:

3623 Northwest Federal Highway Jensen Beach 34957 (772.692.7272)

1683 NW St. Lucie Blvd Port St. Lucie 34986 (772.281.2581)

To learn more, visit jobs.papajohns.com/events. Applications are also being accepted at all area locations.