Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines work well for pregnant women, study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are well-tolerated by women who are pregnant, lactating or planning a pregnancy.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots are both mRNA vaccines, whereas the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Nearly 62% of study participants got the Pfizer vaccine, and almost 38% got the Moderna shot.

After the first dose, 97% reported post-vaccination reactions like those seen in the general population.

Typical reactions were injection site pain and fatigue.

Less than 5% reported problems linked to pregnancy or birth after the first dose and 7.5% after a second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that pregnant women get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County students start petition to change school dress code
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida Panhandle
Florida opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orlando
14-year-old arrested after boy fatally shot in Greenacres
Walgreens, CVS begin offering third COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely transported approximately 640 Afghan citizens from...
US military aircraft crammed with 640 people fleeing Afghanistan
Contact tracing in schools 'working really well,' health director says
FILE - In this image from House Television on Dec. 17, 2020, David Sackler, a member of the...
Purdue Pharma heir: Family won’t settle unless freed from current, future lawsuits
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban promise women’s rights, security under Islamic rule
Orphanage with South Fla. ties undamaged by Haiti quake