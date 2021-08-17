Advertisement

Tim Tebow thanks Jaguars after being cut by team

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville is over.

Tebow announced Tuesday morning that he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former Florida Gators quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, who was attempting to make the transition to tight end, thanked the organization in a Twitter post.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks," he wrote. "I've bever wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I'm grateful the chance to have pursued a dream…"

He went on to thank the Jaguars "and everyone who has supported me in this journey."

Tebow didn't touch the football in Jacksonville's 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns during last weekend's preseason opener.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow high fives fans after a preseason game against the...
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow high fives fans after a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The former first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos was trying to make a comeback in the city where he currently lives. The Jaguars hired first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer, who won a pair of national championships with Tebow at Florida.

