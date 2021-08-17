Advertisement

Video: Suspect arrested after pursuit into Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A burglary suspect on the run from the law was taken into custody Monday in Martin County after a dramatic arrest was caught on camera.

Video shows the suspect, Christian Ottinot, 21, driving a Dodge Charger and ramming multiple sheriff's office vehicles in an attempt to escape.

Ottinot later bailed out of the car and took off running before surrendering to deputies.

The sheriff's office said Ottinot first fled from police in Broward County after a string of burglaries.

Before he crossed into Martin County, he is also accused of ramming other patrol cars during the multi-county chase.

Ottinot faces multiple charges including burglary, fleeing and eluding and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Palm Beach County declares state of emergency over COVID-19 pandemic
Martin County students start petition to change school dress code
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida Panhandle
Florida opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orlando
14-year-old arrested after boy fatally shot in Greenacres

Latest News

New recycling bins, trash fees coming to Martin County
Port St. Lucie adds 4 drop-off sites to ease trash problems
'Expectations verses Reality' campaign tackles the 'adultification' of Black youth
Contact tracing in schools 'working really well,' health director says