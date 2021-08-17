Advertisement

West Palm Beach library launching new community cookbook

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach is launching a new community cookbook and now you can share your own favorite recipes with the community.

The cookbook will be printed in October and you can share your recipes until Aug 31.

If you want to send your favorite recipe, you must include the ingredients, instructions, and even add a favorite memory to go with your recipe.

A digital copy of the cookbook will be available at the library blog starting in October.

To submit your recipe, click here.

