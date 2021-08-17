West Palm Beach police officer passes away from COVID-19
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A West Palm Beach police officer has tragically passed away after experiencing complications from COVID-19, the department announced on Monday.
In a Facebook post, the West Palm Beach Police Department said Officer Robert Williams contracted COVID-19 and experienced complications related to the virus.
Officer Williams had been with the department since June of 2001.
Williams is survived by his wife and sons.
