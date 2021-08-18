New monoclonal antibody treatment site opens near West Palm

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Palm Beach County Wednesday afternoon where he announced a new site for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to receive monoclonal antibody treatments.

The new Regeneron treatment site opened Wednesday at West Gate Park at 3691 Oswego Ave.

DeSantis said the free clinic is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We will have, free of charge, monoclonal antibody treatments for folks who are either infected with COVID-19 and meet the risk criteria or who meet the risk criteria and have had a high-risk exposure. It can be used as a prophylaxis as well," DeSantis said.

Treatments are available to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with the virus and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization.

The governor announced last week that the state would be expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatments by establishing clinics across Florida.

He said Wednesday the state expects to have between 15 and 20 similar sites throughout the state that will each be able to perform up to 300 treatments a day for patients affected by COVID-19.

"Most Floridians, almost all, will probably be able to access this [treatment] within a reasonable drive," DeSantis said.

Those who want to receive the treatments will not need a prescription or an initial consultation with a doctor.

Desantis was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and FDEM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke for the announcement.

The governor spoke earlier in the day in Broward County where he announced a new treatment site in Pembroke Pines.

"The patient is not paying anything [to receive these treatments]," DeSantis said Wednesday.

Doctors have said that receiving monoclonal antibody treatments shortly after testing positive COVID-19 can significantly reduce symptoms and keep patients out of the hospital.

The governor said clinical trials have shown that people receiving this "antibody cocktail" has resulted in more than a 70 percent reduction in hospital admissions.

Click here to schedule an appointment to receive the treatments.

Click here for a list of state-run monoclonal antibody sites.

