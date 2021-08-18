Advertisement

Palm Beach County School Board to meet for first time since school started

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday evening, the Palm Beach County School Board will meet for the first time since students returned to the classroom last Tuesday. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

COVID-19 cases and masks are expected to be hot topics among parents. Most recent numbers show more students opting out of the mask requirement, with the total now approaching 10,000. That's still a very small percentage of the more than 167,000 students in the district.

Some parents who don't agree with the requirement plan to rally and speak at the board meeting this evening.

As of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID cases in Palm Beach County Schools is nearing 700 with close to 600 of them students.

During the meeting, the school board is set to approve a set of policies for students and employees that outline COVID-19 protocols. To read more about them, click here.

Also this morning, Superintendent Mike Burke and area board member Barbara McQuinn will be speaking at a Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Event.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Palm Beach County declares state of emergency over COVID-19 pandemic
Martin County students start petition to change school dress code
Florida opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orlando
West Palm Beach police officer passes away from COVID-19
Tensions escalate in Pahokee after mayor talks about threats of violence

Latest News

COVID-19 surge, retirement, traveling jobs lead to nursing shortages
Gov. Ron DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes
Stuart 'bag ladies' helping teachers, students and more get creative
Palm Beach County commissioners vote for state of emergency