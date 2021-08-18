Palm Beach County School Board meets for first time since school year started

The Palm Beach County School Board is meeting Wednesday evening for the first time since students returned to classrooms last Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases and masks are hot topics among parents.

The most recent numbers show more Palm Beach County students opting out of the school district's face mask requirement, with the total hitting 11,402 through Tuesday. That's still a very small percentage of the more than 167,000 students enrolled in the district this academic year.

Some parents who don't agree with the face mask mandate are speaking at Wednesday's school board meeting, which began at 5 p.m.

The School District of Palm Beach County said there have been 846 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Aug. 10, including 672 students and 112 employees, according to the Wednesday update on its dashboard. A total of 3,055 students had been told to stay home for possible COVID-19 exposure through Tuesday.

During Wednesday's meeting, the school board is set to approve a set of policies for students and employees that outline COVID-19 protocols. You can read about them by clicking here.

Among the items being voted on Wednesday is a new policy for keeping students home from school.

Under the proposed changes, if a student is exposed to a COVID-positive case and they are asymptomatic, they can return to school after receiving a negative COVID-19 test at least four days after the date of exposure, or if the student is asymptomatic and seven days have passed since the date of exposure.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 or is symptomatic following exposure to an infected individual, they can return to school after the student receives a negative COVID test and is asymptomatic, or 10 days have passed since the symptom onset or the positive test result, the student has had no fever for 24 hours, and the student's other symptoms are improving, or the student has received written permission from a health care provider to return to school.

