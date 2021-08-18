Advertisement

St. Lucie County group flying to Haiti with supplies and transporting injured

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A local Christian organization continues to answer the call for help following the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

Tuesday morning two planes from Missionary Flights International flew to the island nation with missionaries and supplies on board.

While in Haiti one of the organizations planes will be used to transport injured patients from devastated neighborhoods to local hospitals in Port Au Prince, the capitol city.

MFI President, Joe Karabensh said due to the damage left behind from the 7.2 quake, many residents have yet to receive medical attention and are still in need of critical care.

“Our focus is to help and to transport things from the main airport, out to the hard hit areas in a smart way. What we want to do is to help these people in their need and to be able to encourage them. And that's what we're there for.”

The shuttle flight is expected remain in Haiti through the weekend before returning to Treasure Coast International Airport.

If you'd like to support the organizations relief efforts, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Palm Beach County declares state of emergency over COVID-19 pandemic
Martin County students start petition to change school dress code
Florida opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orlando
Tensions escalate in Pahokee after mayor talks about threats of violence
West Palm Beach police officer passes away from COVID-19

Latest News

West Palm women's football team hopes to inspire others
COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County schools 'manageable,' superintendent says
Palm Beach County commissioners vote for state of emergency
COVID-19 surge, retirement, traveling jobs lead to nursing shortages