St. Lucie County group flying to Haiti with supplies and transporting injured

A local Christian organization continues to answer the call for help following the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

Tuesday morning two planes from Missionary Flights International flew to the island nation with missionaries and supplies on board.

While in Haiti one of the organizations planes will be used to transport injured patients from devastated neighborhoods to local hospitals in Port Au Prince, the capitol city.

MFI President, Joe Karabensh said due to the damage left behind from the 7.2 quake, many residents have yet to receive medical attention and are still in need of critical care.

“Our focus is to help and to transport things from the main airport, out to the hard hit areas in a smart way. What we want to do is to help these people in their need and to be able to encourage them. And that's what we're there for.”

The shuttle flight is expected remain in Haiti through the weekend before returning to Treasure Coast International Airport.

