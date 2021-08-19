Advertisement

2 women arrested for arson in connection with fire at Lake Worth church

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Two women are behind bars after investigators say they intentionally set fire to a church in Lake Worth.

Officials said Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with Palm Beach County Rescue, responded to a fire at the Goshen Church of Worship on Monday.

The suspects, Julie Hammond, and Danielle Guzman, both 32, were caught in video surveillance at the scene, according to PBSO.

Both women were arrested for arson and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

