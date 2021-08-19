Advertisement

3 people rescued from 10-foot hole in Juno Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Three people were rescued after a construction accident Thursday morning in Juno Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Ocean Royale Way.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found three people trapped in a 10-foot hole.

Two people had to be taken to the hospital after they were rescued from the hole.
A special operations team had to conduct a so-called "trench rescue," which officials said requires additional equipment and training.

First responders were able to rescue all three people out of the hole. Two patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue did not say how the people became trapped in the hole or what type of construction project was occurring at the site.

