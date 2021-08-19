94-year-old woman dies after being struck by bus in Boca Raton

A 94-year-old woman has died after being struck by a bus in Boca Raton Wednesday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at 12:23 p.m. in the 9800 block of Glades Road, near a Publix Plaza.

Deputies said the victim, identified as Shirley Goldberg of Boca Raton, was crossing Glades Road in the crosswalk when the bus exited the Publix Plaza and turned west onto Glades Road hitting Goldberg.

Goldberg was transported to Delray Beach Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The bus driver, 57-year-old Steffon Monroe of Lake Worth, was not injured in the crash.

No more information was immediately available.

