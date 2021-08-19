Advertisement

94-year-old woman dies after being struck by bus in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 94-year-old woman has died after being struck by a bus in Boca Raton Wednesday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at 12:23 p.m. in the 9800 block of Glades Road, near a Publix Plaza.

Deputies said the victim, identified as Shirley Goldberg of Boca Raton, was crossing Glades Road in the crosswalk when the bus exited the Publix Plaza and turned west onto Glades Road hitting Goldberg.

Goldberg was transported to Delray Beach Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The bus driver, 57-year-old Steffon Monroe of Lake Worth, was not injured in the crash.

No more information was immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Palm Beach County declares state of emergency over COVID-19 pandemic
Martin County students start petition to change school dress code
Florida opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orlando
Palm Beach County commissioners vote for state of emergency
Tensions escalate in Pahokee after mayor talks about threats of violence

Latest News

Who is in charge in Pahokee?
2 women arrested for arson in connection with fire at Lake Worth church
Shortage of school crossing guards in Martin County causes concern for some parents
Vaccine likely less effective in cancer patients