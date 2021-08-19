Advertisement

Ex-teammate arrested in 2006 shooting death of Miami defensive end

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A teammate of a former Miami Hurricanes football player who was shot to death nearly 15 years ago has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Rashaun Jones faces a charge of first-degree murder in the 2006 fatal shooting of former Miami defensive end Bryan Pata, Miami-Dade police announced Thursday.

Jones and Pata were teammates from 2004-06.

Pata was fatally shot execution-style on Nov. 7, 2006, outside his Kendall apartment after returning home from football practice. He was 22.

Jones, who played defensive back for the Hurricanes at the time, was taken into custody by U.S. marshals in Marion County, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.

As a senior in 2006, Pata had recorded 13 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and two sacks at the time of his death.

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Bryan Pata was fatally shot in 2006.
Police did not immediately reveal a motive for the shooting.

A spokesman for the Hurricanes did not reply to an email seeking comment.

