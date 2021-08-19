Advertisement

Frankel encouraging students to participate in the 'Congressional App Challenge'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

U.S. Representative Lois Frankel is encouraging students to get into computer coding.

Frankel announced Thursday the start of the 2021 "Congressional App Challenge."

Middle school and high school students across the country compete to create the best original app. The winning app will be featured in the Capitol Building and will be eligible to be put on the House.gov website. Additional sponsor prizes will be announced.

Winning students will be invited to #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington D.C.

The deadline for students to register and submit their app online is Nov. 1.

For more information, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Florida opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orlando
Palm Beach County mandates masks for students with no ability to opt out
2 women arrested for arson in connection with fire at Lake Worth church
Palm Beach County declares state of emergency over COVID-19 pandemic
Palm Beach County commissioners vote for state of emergency

Latest News

HS football games canceled this week because of COVID
Stuart flotilla planned to support health care workers
Inner City Innovators launch 'Lady Hope Dealers' mentorship program in Palm Beach County
ACC teams unable to play because of COVID-19 must forfeit games