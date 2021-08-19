Frankel encouraging students to participate in the 'Congressional App Challenge'

U.S. Representative Lois Frankel is encouraging students to get into computer coding.

Frankel announced Thursday the start of the 2021 "Congressional App Challenge."

Middle school and high school students across the country compete to create the best original app. The winning app will be featured in the Capitol Building and will be eligible to be put on the House.gov website. Additional sponsor prizes will be announced.

Winning students will be invited to #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington D.C.

The deadline for students to register and submit their app online is Nov. 1.

For more information, click here.



Scripps Only Content 2021