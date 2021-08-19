Advertisement

HS football games canceled this week because of COVID

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida has impacted this week's schedule of high school football games in Palm Beach County.

The school district announced Thursday afternoon that three games have been canceled because of the virus.

The canceled games include:

  • Santaluces High School vs. Inlet Grove
  • Royal Palm Beach High School vs. Pahokee High School
  • Lake Worth High School vs. Wellington High School

Pahokee High School will now play Port St. Lucie High School at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Pahokee.

The Spanish River High School vs. Park Vista High School game is also canceled, but that was because of an equipment issue, according to the school district.

Park Vista High School will now play an intrasquad game on Friday.

