Advertisement

Inner City Innovators launch 'Lady Hope Dealers' mentorship program in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In neighborhoods with high crime and low investment, it can be more difficult for children to succeed. A Palm Beach County nonprofit is expanding its efforts to provide hope.

“It’s not a job. It’s a way of life, it’s a passion. It’s something that drives us and it’s something that comes naturally,” Dalilah Gonzales said.

Gonzales is one of three “Lady Hope Dealers.”

“The girls who we are trying to reach are the girls we are trying to prevent from going through anything we’ve seen or been through,” Mavis Pettway said.

Gonzales and Pettway help run the mentorship program with help from Ricky Aiken, the founder of Inner City Innovators.

From group meetings to spa nights, the goal is to create a safe space for local teens to open up.

“A lot of people that are in our community that we came from, specifically here downtown West Palm Beach, who are going through a lot of things that are normally unspoken about,” Gonzales said.

People like Daneyris Perez.

“I was in foster care for a year,” Perez said. “I was separated from my brothers a lot and I didn’t have so many people to talk to.”

Now she has a dozen young women to lean on for support.

“It’s closed doors,” she said. “It’s not open. Whatever is going on you can talk with any of the members.”

For Keisha Walker, a mom of three, the program gives her comfort.

“People don’t always want to tell their mom things,” Walker said. " But having them is that extra oomph that the children need to make it through life.”

To learn more about Inner City Innovators, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Florida opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orlando
Palm Beach County mandates masks for students with no ability to opt out
Palm Beach County declares state of emergency over COVID-19 pandemic
Palm Beach County commissioners vote for state of emergency
Future of Ocean Breeze property in Boca remains in limbo

Latest News

HS football games canceled this week because of COVID
Stuart flotilla planned to support health care workers
ACC teams unable to play because of COVID-19 must forfeit games
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week from The Florida Lottery.
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week for life from the Florida Lottery