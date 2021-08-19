OB-GYNs urge pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID

Physicians with the OB-GYN Department at Jupiter Medical Center will be holding a news conference Thursday to show their support for pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The briefing will be held at 4:30 p.m. and led by the chief of obstetrics and gynecology Dr. Dudley Brown.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

"It's more dangerous to get COVID in pregnancy than it is to get the vaccine in pregnancy," Brown told WPTV last week.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and multiple other groups released a joint statement earlier this month "strongly" urging all pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Pregnant individuals are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 infection, including death," the ACOG statement said. "With cases rising as a result of the Delta variant, the best way for pregnant individuals to protect themselves against the potential harm from COVID-19 infection is to be vaccinated.

"There have been over 30,000 women who have either gotten the vaccine in pregnancy or who conceived shortly after getting the vaccine," Brown said last week. "The data that we're collecting has shown no sort of dangerous effects from the vaccine in pregnancy."

In addition to pregnant women, the ACOG urges women who are planning to become pregnant, lactating and other eligible individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Other doctors who plan to attend Thursday's news conference include:

1) Amanda Colbert, M.D., OB-GYN

2) Sandra Diaz, M.D., OB-GYN

3) Loel Fishman, M.D., OB-GYN

4) Elise Gershman, M.D., OB-GYN

5) Marc Gualtieri, M.D., Fertility Specialist – Reproductive Medicine

6) Jeffrey Litt, M.D., OB-GYN

7) Stephen Livingston, M.D., OB-GYN

8) Jennifer McCarthy, M.D., Endocrinology Specialist and Fertility Specialist

9) Sasha Melendy, M.D., OB-GYN

10) Anthony Shaya, M.D., OB-GYN

11) Samantha Winterrowd, OB-GYN

Scripps Only Content 2021