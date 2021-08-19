Patient waits 3+ hours for treatment at antibody site

A new COVID-19 treatment option is available in Palm Beach County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Westgate Park on Wednesday where he announced the opening of the state-run monoclonal antibody site.

It is one of half a dozen sites now open in Florida.

The Regeneron treatments are available daily for people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I didn't want to go to the hospital, and I am trying to stay out of the hospital, and this kind of made it available," said Tim Kendall who was getting treated Thursday.

Kendall said he was happy to make an appointment, but he encountered some issues at the site.

"After about 40 minutes, someone put our name on the list," Kendall said.

A man named Brian, who did not wish to give his last name, said it took more than three hours to get through the line and receive treatment.

"[There] was very little organization," Brian said. "It was very stressful."

He said despite the frustration he was grateful to have this location in Palm Beach County.

"We started calling around and nobody had it, and we saw the announcement with Gov. DeSantis," Brian said.

The treatment center is set up to treat up to 300 people a day, seven days a week.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is four shots that take about an hour to complete.

The people leaving the site on Thursday said once a system was established it seemed easier to get people through the process.

"I am sure they will improve the system," Brian said.

DeSantis announced more centers will be opening in South Florida in the coming weeks.

The easiest way to get treatment at the Westgate site is to make an appointment online.

Click here to schedule an appointment to receive the treatments

Click here for a list of state-run monoclonal antibody sites

