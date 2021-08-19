Advertisement

Patient waits 3+ hours for treatment at antibody site

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new COVID-19 treatment option is available in Palm Beach County.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Westgate Park on Wednesday where he announced the opening of the state-run monoclonal antibody site.

It is one of half a dozen sites now open in Florida.

The Regeneron treatments are available daily for people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I didn't want to go to the hospital, and I am trying to stay out of the hospital, and this kind of made it available," said Tim Kendall who was getting treated Thursday.

Kendall said he was happy to make an appointment, but he encountered some issues at the site.

"After about 40 minutes, someone put our name on the list," Kendall said.

A man named Brian, who did not wish to give his last name, said it took more than three hours to get through the line and receive treatment.

"[There] was very little organization," Brian said. "It was very stressful."

He said despite the frustration he was grateful to have this location in Palm Beach County.

"We started calling around and nobody had it, and we saw the announcement with Gov. DeSantis," Brian said.

The treatment center is set up to treat up to 300 people a day, seven days a week.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is four shots that take about an hour to complete.

The people leaving the site on Thursday said once a system was established it seemed easier to get people through the process.

"I am sure they will improve the system," Brian said.

DeSantis announced more centers will be opening in South Florida in the coming weeks.

The easiest way to get treatment at the Westgate site is to make an appointment online.

  • Click here to schedule an appointment to receive the treatments
  • Click here for a list of state-run monoclonal antibody sites

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Florida opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orlando
Palm Beach County mandates masks for students with no ability to opt out
Palm Beach County declares state of emergency over COVID-19 pandemic
Palm Beach County commissioners vote for state of emergency
Future of Ocean Breeze property in Boca remains in limbo

Latest News

Parents react to Palm Beach County's school mask mandate
Will School District of Palm Beach County face penalties for mask mandate?
Ex-teammate arrested in 2006 shooting death of Miami defensive end
35% of people say pandemic carries 'lesson from God'