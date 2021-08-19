Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week for life from the Florida Lottery

A Vero Beach man is the lucky winner of a top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game!

According to The Florida Lottery, Rodolfo Martinez claimed his prize at the West Palm Beach District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.00.

The Florida Lottery stated that Martinez purchased his winning ticket from Grocery Express at 4207 20th Street in Vero Beach. The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Players can win more than $54.5 million in cash prizes when they play the new $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game! The $2 game offers eight top prizes of $1,000 a week for life. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.43.