Barron Trump to attend Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach

Former President Donald Trump's son Barron will be attending Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, according to a news release.

The school made the announcement Thursday and stated that Baron will be a member of the Class of 2024.

"We are pleased that Barron Trump will be attending Oxbridge Academy as a member of the Class of 2024. We look forward to welcoming him into our school and community," said Oxibridge Director of Advancement Scott Siegfried in a statement.

Trump has been at Mar-a-Lago since he left the White House on Jan. 20.

