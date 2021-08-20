Advertisement

Barron Trump to attend Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump's son Barron will be attending Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, according to a news release.

The school made the announcement Thursday and stated that Baron will be a member of the Class of 2024.

"We are pleased that Barron Trump will be attending Oxbridge Academy as a member of the Class of 2024. We look forward to welcoming him into our school and community," said Oxibridge Director of Advancement Scott Siegfried in a statement.

Trump has been at Mar-a-Lago since he left the White House on Jan. 20.

