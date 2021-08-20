Advertisement

Boynton seeks input on how to use American Rescue Plan funds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Boynton Beach is working to determine how to use more than $13 million distributed to the city under the American Rescue Plan.

Officials are asking for input from the public on how the funds should be used.

The city's first deposit of more than $6.8 million was received on May 19, 2021, and the second deposit will be distributed by May 2022.

The U.S. Treasury Department has stressed the importance for governments to assess and identify the greatest needs when determining the use of the money.

Click here to take the survey and sound off on how you think the money should be used.

