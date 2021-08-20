Advertisement

Delray deploying mobile vaccine unit along Atlantic Avenue

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Delray Beach Fire Rescue is doing its part to boost vaccine rates in the city.

First responders with the team's mobile vaccine unit will be in downtown Delray Beach from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Paramedics will be administering the Moderna vaccine to recipients 18 years of age and older.

No appointment is necessary, and the shots are free.

The vaccine unit will be located in Worthing Park in the 150 block of East Atlantic Ave. near Salt7 restaurant and Rocco's Tacos.

This is the second Friday the city has deployed a mobile vaccine unit in downtown Delray Beach.

The pop-up vaccine clinic will also be distributing shots on Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.

