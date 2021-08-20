Florida Dept. of Education threatens to withhold school board salaries over mask mandates

The Florida Department of Education on Friday issued a stern warning to defiant school districts in Broward and Alachua counties: reverse your universal mask mandates for students or face immediate financial punishments.

The Broward County School District and Alachua County Public Schools are requiring facial coverings for all students without the ability to opt out. The only exceptions are for certain medical conditions.

Those sweeping school mask mandates -- also enacted in Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Hillsborough counties -- directly violate a highly controversial executive order issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on July 30 that gives parents the final say over whether their children should wear facial coverings in school.

The emergency order said school district COVID-19 protocols must “allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt-out the student from wearing a face covering or mask.”

The Florida Department of Education sent the Broward and Alachua County school districts a warning letter on Friday, saying if they don't comply with DeSantis' directive within 48 hours, the education department will begin the process of withholding the salaries of all school board members who approved the mask mandates.

Every month, and continuing until the school districts comply, each impacted school board member will have 1/12 of their annual salary withheld.

"It is important to remember that this issue is about ensuring local school board members, elected politicians, follow the law," Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said in a written statement. "We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow. These are the initial consequences to their intentional refusal to follow state law and state rule to purposefully and willingly violate the rights of parents. This is simply unacceptable behavior."

The warning letter comes after the Florida Board of Education voted earlier this week to penalize school districts in Broward and Alachua counties for mandating masks with no opt-out provision.

In the letter, the Florida Department of Education called the mandates a "blatant violation" of the newly passed Parents' Bill of Rights, and said Corcoran and the State Board of Education "retain the right and duty to impose additional sanctions and take additional enforcement action to bring each school district into compliance with state law and rule."

You can read the letter by clicking here.

It's unclear at this point if school districts in Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Hillsborough counties will face any penalties for not abiding by the governor's emergency order.

However, President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed the U.S. Department of Education to explore "possible enforcement actions" against governors who try to prevent school districts from imposing universal mask mandates.

Nikki Fried, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services who's running against DeSantis in 2022, tweeted Friday afternoon that "defunding our schools to make them less safe is unconscionable and unconstitutional. We are reaching out to the White House and legal counsel right now."

Florida's Ag Commissioner @NikkiFried has been working with the White House on this to help districts in violation of the governor's mask mandate ban. https://t.co/N29d3sejaJ — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) August 20, 2021

