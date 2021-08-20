Advertisement

Florida unemployment rate slightly increases in July

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released the latest employment numbers for the state's economy on Friday.

Figures showed that Florida's unemployment rate rose slightly last month from 5 percent in June to 5.1 percent in July. For comparison, the U.S. unemployment rate in July was 5.4 percent.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida

Despite the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations this summer in the U.S., the state's top economist said the job numbers did not support that the virus spike is having a significant impact on Florida's economy.

MORE: Florida jobs keep growing, hiring still a problem

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity economist Adrienne Johnston said the state continues to battle a labor force shortage, which is impacting all job fields across the board.

There were 530,000 jobless Floridians in July out of a total labor force of 10.4 million.

Florida lost more than 1.2 million jobs from February 2020 to April 2020 at the start of the pandemic but has since gained back more than half of those jobs that were lost.

The highest unemployment rate in the state is currently in Hendry County at 7.6 percent while the lowest is in Monroe County at 3.1 percent.

Below is the unemployment rate for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for July:

  • Palm Beach County: 4.8 percent (was 11.5 percent in July 2020)
  • Martin County: 4.1 percent (was 8.7 percent in July 2020)
  • St. Lucie County: 5.4 percent (was 11.2 percent in July 2020)
  • Indian River County: 5.4 percent (was 10.7 percent in July 2020)
  • Okeechobee County: 5.2 percent (was 8.5 percent in July 2020)

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

2 women arrested for arson in connection with fire at Lake Worth church
Palm Beach County mandates masks for students with no ability to opt out
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week from The Florida Lottery.
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week for life from the Florida Lottery
Florida opens monoclonal antibody treatment center in Orlando
Growing area of Palm Beach County could become the newest local city

Latest News

Florida Dept. of Education threatens to withhold school board salaries over mask mandates
Delray deploying mobile vaccine unit along Atlantic Avenue
New quarantine policy for Palm Beach County students
Judge: School officer who hid during Parkland shooting facing charges