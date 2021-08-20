Florida unemployment rate slightly increases in July

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released the latest employment numbers for the state's economy on Friday.

Figures showed that Florida's unemployment rate rose slightly last month from 5 percent in June to 5.1 percent in July. For comparison, the U.S. unemployment rate in July was 5.4 percent.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida

Despite the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations this summer in the U.S., the state's top economist said the job numbers did not support that the virus spike is having a significant impact on Florida's economy.

MORE: Florida jobs keep growing, hiring still a problem

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity economist Adrienne Johnston said the state continues to battle a labor force shortage, which is impacting all job fields across the board.

There were 530,000 jobless Floridians in July out of a total labor force of 10.4 million.

Florida lost more than 1.2 million jobs from February 2020 to April 2020 at the start of the pandemic but has since gained back more than half of those jobs that were lost.

The highest unemployment rate in the state is currently in Hendry County at 7.6 percent while the lowest is in Monroe County at 3.1 percent.

Below is the unemployment rate for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for July:

Palm Beach County: 4.8 percent (was 11.5 percent in July 2020)

Martin County: 4.1 percent (was 8.7 percent in July 2020)

St. Lucie County: 5.4 percent (was 11.2 percent in July 2020)

Indian River County: 5.4 percent (was 10.7 percent in July 2020)

Okeechobee County: 5.2 percent (was 8.5 percent in July 2020)

Scripps Only Content 2021