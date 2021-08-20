Advertisement

Growing area of Palm Beach County could become the newest local city

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Kevin Bedsworth listens intently to a proposal to once again incorporate the Indian Trail Improvement District an area that includes The Acreage.

"We're curious about how it could affect the rules and regulations for our neighborhood," he said.

Indian Trail.PNG
Indian Trail.PNG

Several groups have looked into the idea of incorporating but this is the first time the improvement district has proposed it.

At a meeting in Palm Beach Gardens, the discussion focused on reviewing a proposed charter, the next feasibility study and possible incorporation.

"I've been a resident out here for over 15 years and I'm a supporter of incorporating," Cheryl Leslie said.

Within the preliminary charter, the boundaries of the municipality are roughly 27,000 acres an 40,000 residents. And among the decisions that would still need to be made would be a name some proposing the "Village of Indian Trail" others preferring "Loxahatchee."

charter.PNG
charter.PNG

The charter said the municipality would continue to contract with Palm Beach County for essential services.

"The MSTO for fire will stay in that and with PBSO we'll contract with PBSO," committee member Betty Argue said.

The committee must present its proposal by September to the legislative review committee. If the charter meets all requirements they will submit their final proposal to the state by January.

