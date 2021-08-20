Advertisement

Palm Beach County to require hospitals to report daily COVID-19 statistics

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Palm Beach County has issued an Emergency Directive that requires hospitals to report the county daily statistics of COVID-19.

The initiative comes as the number of COVID-19 cases increases and hospital occupancy rates in the county also continue to rise due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Hospitals will now have to report key indicators as:

  • Total staffed hospital beds
  • Current staffed inventory Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds for adults and children
  • Number of unused beds that can be converted to ICU beds
  • Number of ventilators in hospital inventory
  • Total census for all beds
  • Number of ventilators in use for all patients
  • Total COVID-19 positive patients currently admitted
  • Total COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds
  • Total COVID-19 positive patients on a ventilator
  • COVID-19 positive patients admitted since the prior day's reporting
  • COVID-19 positive patients discharged since the prior day's reporting
  • Total COVID-19 positive transfers in
  • Total COVID-19 positive transfers out and, if available, the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted who were fully vaccinated (two weeks post final dose)
  • The number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated (not yet two weeks post final dose) and current status of whether the hospital is conducting elective surgeries.

RELATED: Florida becomes third state in nation to surpass 3 million cases

The Emergency Directive takes effect on Monday, Aug. 23, and remains in force until terminated or modified.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Palm Beach County COVID-19 website or contact the Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, available 24/7, at 1-866- 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

