2 men arrested in connection with death of Foster's Too Lounge patron

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man resulting from a fight at a West Palm Beach bar last month.

On July 31, 2021 a fight between two men at Foster's Too Lounge, located in the 5700 block of Okeechobee Boulevard resulted in one man suffering head injuries. The man later died as a result of those injuries.

An investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of Carlos Diaz, 38, and Christopher Lamont Williams, 43.

Diaz is charged with negligent manslaughter and Williams is charged with negligent manslaughter and aggravated battery.

They are both currently in the Palm Beach County Jail.

