Body found in bed of truck after chase; 2 suspects in custody

A man's body was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Martin County after a high-speed chase that started Friday evening in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said someone called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. claiming to have witnessed a shooting.

The caller told the 911 dispatcher that the shooter and his accomplice attempted to drag the victim's body into a canal near Lake Worth.

Deputies were en route to the scene when the caller told them that the pair were loading the victim's body into a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Crime scene investigators from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were in Martin County, where the suspects in the truck were taken into custody.

Before deputies could arrive, the suspects fled with the victim's body in the bed of the truck, Barbera said.

The pickup truck was later located by deputies at Sixth Avenue and Congress Avenue with the victim's body part visible in the rear bed area, Barbera said.

A pursuit ensued, continuing onto northbound Interstate 95 and ending on Martin Highway, just off I-95, when Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped the vehicle using a pit maneuver.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV the suspects were traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly 100 mph or more.

"It's just the wrong exit to get off," Snyder said. "Just don't come here."

Deputies found the body of a man in the back of the truck. Both suspects -- a man and a woman -- were taken into custody.

