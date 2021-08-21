MCSO: Body found in trunk of vehicle involved in chase started in Palm Beach County

Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase that started in Palm Beach County on Friday evening.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 9 p.m. from a person who said they witnessed a suspect shoot a victim.

The caller told deputies the suspect and his accomplice attempted to drag the victim's body into a canal.

Deputies were en route to the scene when the caller told them the suspects were at that moment loading the victim's body into a gray Ford 150 pickup truck.

Officials said the suspects fled with the victim's body in the bed of the truck before their arrival.

The pickup truck was located by PBSO road patrol minutes later at 6th Avenue and Congress Avenue with a body part of the deceased visible in the rear bed area, officials said.

The pursuit started eastbound on 6th Avenue continuing onto northbound Interstate 95 ending on Martin Highway, just off I- 95, when Martin County deputies stopped the vehicle using a pit maneuver.

Deputies found the body of a man in the trunk of the vehicle and a man and a woman were detained.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy sustained minor injuries from glass.

No shots were fired and the suspects were not injured.

The scene is active.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

