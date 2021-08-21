Advertisement

Police investigating homicide in Delray Beach after man fatally shot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A man was fatally shot in Delray Beach Friday night and police are searching for the shooter.

Delray Beach police responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of SW 8th Avenue at 7:30 p.m.

They located a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sala at 561-243-7867.

